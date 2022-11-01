Amala Paul to Play Special Cameo in Ajay Devgn's Action Film Bholaa, Details Inside

Bollywood Ajay Devgn has been on a roll lately. His recent directorial Runway 34 became an instant hit among his fans and critics. The multi-faceted actor has donned the director’s cap once again for his next magnum opus Bholaa which is expected to blow the minds of critics and movie buffs alike. Touted to be a high-octane action film, the star cast for the same boasts names like Tahu, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra. Now the latest addition to the list is South actress Amala Paul who is expected to play a special cameo.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Amala would be joining the team during their December 2022 schedule. It revealed, “Amala Paul will play a key role opposite Ajay Devgn. It’s an important character, and Ajay feels that the actress suits the part to the T. It will be a special appearance, and she will join the team in the next schedule, which is planned for December 2022.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Prior to this, the only Hindi project Amala had appeared in was Pushpdeep Bharadwaj OTT series Ranjish Hi Sahi which featured Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Zarina Wahab. The show depicted a maverick film director who gets drawn into an extra-marital affair with a superstar changing his life; his marriage with his first love spirals as he’s torn between the two worlds.

Meanwhile, Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the 2019 action thriller was about a prisoner who helps the police when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. The cops then help him reunite with his daughter.

Ajay Devgn has also previously helmed U, Me Aur Hum in 2008 which starred his wife Kajol alongside him. His next film Shivaay (2016) had him as the principal star, while the latest Runway 34 (202) also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here