Amala Paul's Aadai Teaser Gets Big Thumbs-up from Karan Johar, Samantha Akkineni and More

The teaser from Amala Paul’s upcoming movie Aadai was released on Tuesday on YouTube by Think Music India. The teaser has been successful in creating buzz soon after its release and has received a positive response from the audience and critics. The Aadai teaser begins with a quote of philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, ‘Freedom is what you do with what is done to you’, which hints at a survival story of a girl, who fights back to reclaim the freedom snatched away from her.

While the teaser and the storyline has been getting an overwhelming response by everyone, what appealed more to the viewers is the bold look of actress Amala Paul, who has bared it all for the movie. Many celebs have taken to Twitter to praise Amala for her decision to be naked on screen. Director and producer Karan Johar wrote, “’Freedom is what you do with what’s been done to you.’ Presenting #Aadai a Tamil film that breaks the shackles of the status quo.Starring the bold, beautiful & badass @Amala_ams. Directed by @MrRathna produced by @vstudiosoffl@thisisoorka @vijaykartik_k”

Actress Samantha Akkineni also praised Amala, writing, “Looks amazing @Amala_ams ... all the best to you ..curiosity levels high .. looking forward”

Actress Athulya Ravi also tweeted, “Congrats to my producer for choosing unique and bold script like #Aadai @Amala_ams Here is the teaser of #AadaiTeaser”

Praising the teaser, actor Nakuul Mehta also wrote, “This is such a banger of a teaser! So proud of you @Amala_ams #Aadai”

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj commented, “Here’s the striking teaser of #Aadai from the dir of ‘MeyadhaMaan’, @MrRathna , Proud to say this. Am sure this film is gonna be a bold & awesome one...All the best @vstudiosoffl @Amala_ams @pradeepvijay @vijaykartik_k& whole team #NothingToHide”

Writers and Directors Pushkar AndGayatri wrote, “#Aadai teaser! This promises to be a relevant & sensitive But still hits your gut! Super @MrRathna! @Amala_amsis blazing new paths! Great work by DoP @vijaykartik_k and the whole team. #NothingToHide”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu praised the teaser, writing, “One of the most boldest hard hitting teaser in recent times!! #AadaiTeaser @subbhunaarayan @MrRathna awesome guys @Amala_ams respect”

Other praises for the teaser include:

Best wishes my dear ones @Amala_ams @thisisoorka for a super success I’m a fan of Meyaadha Maan and am sure @MrRathna would have rocked this :) https://t.co/V1q4ScSKzJ — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 18, 2019

