In Amala Paul Case, Madras HC Rejects Businessman’s Plea Seeking To Quash Charges

Amala Paul had filed a complaint against businessman Baskaran on charges of harassment and using vulgar language and humiliating her. The industrialist has filed a petition to dismiss the charge sheet. However, the Madras High Court has quashed his petition.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras High Court dismissed the petition on Thursday, which was filed by the businessman. The court refused to set aside the charge sheet filed by the police against Chennai-based Baskaran who was arrested in the case.

The petitioner sought directions to quash the charge sheet against him which was pending before the trial court. The petitioner said that he had no role in the offence. The Madras High Court has issued the businessman with an injunction against case proceedings.

As per Intelligent legal Solution, an injunction means “an order of Court by which an individual is required to perform, or is restrained from performing a particular act. An injunction is generally issued only in cases where irreparable injury to the rights of an individual would result.”

The application of the petitioner was opposed by the police and Amala Paul. While recording the submissions, the judge refused to quash the charge sheet.

Actress Amala Paul lodged the complaint in January 2018 against Baskaran. As per the reports, Ms Paul, in the case, has said that when she was doing rehearsals for her dance program for an event in Malaysia, the accused and others including in the case spoke with her in vulgar language. She said, “I was humiliated with the behaviour of the accused as one asked me to be with him during the trip.” Ms Paul was preparing to participate in the art show ‘Daslinthamilachchi’ scheduled for February 2018.

Amala Paul has acted in various movies such as Myna and Talawa. She has also received Tamil Nadu Best State Actress for her movie Myna where she played a lead role and got wide appreciation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.