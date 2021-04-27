Aman Verma Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Mother, Urges People to Send Condolences Via Phone

Famous TV actor Aman Verma has penned a heartfelt note on social media after he lost his mother due to health complications on April 18. The actor shared a picture of his mother Kailash Verma and informed about her demise with a heavy heart. He also asked everyone to keep her in their prayers and wishes.

He urged his friends and fans to send their condolences on the cell via messages and calls owing to the present COVID19 situation. His mother passed away at the age of 79.

As soon as the actor shared the post, many popular actors including Vindu Dara Singh, Shivani Gosain, Zuber K Khan, Shweta Gulati and Delnaaz Irani have extended their condolences to the actor.

The actor hadn’t met his mother since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic as he was shooting and did not want her to contract the virus. Talking about the same in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that his mother passed away 12 minutes before he could reach the hospital. Aman informed the portal that his mother was tested negative for Covid-19, however, she had other health complications including hypertension and obesity.

On April 11, she slipped at home and two days later, was admitted to a Noida hospital. He added, “After 5 days, oxygen saturation in her body reduced to a dangerous level and then, the inevitable happened."

The actor further revealed the heart-wrenching picture of the Noida crematorium, where he realized the gravity of the pandemic and the second wave. He said, “It was heartbreaking and scary to see the queued-up ambulances." He also revealed that the electric crematorium got so crowded that non-Covid and Covid patients were cremated at the same time.

On the work front, Aman was seen in many popular TV shows including Indian Idol, Shanti, CID, Aurat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kumkum. He has also been part of several Bollywood blockbusters including Baghban, Andaaz, and Sangarsh.

