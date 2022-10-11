Aman Verma Turns 51: Lesser-known Facts about the Bigg Boss 9 Participant

Happy Birthday, Aman Verma. The actor turns 51 today. Aman is known for his amazing art of work. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Baghban, the actor’s journey has been remarkable. Aman is also known for his role in the film Tees Maar Khan. In terms of TV shows, some of Aman’s best works include, Devi, Na Aana Is Des Laado.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some facts about him:

Aman Verma participated in Bigg Boss Season 9 He has won two awards- one Indian Telly Award for the lead role in Kehta Hai Dil and one Indian Television Academy Award for his negative role in Viraasat. Aman tied the nuptial knot with Vandana Lalwani in 2016. Vandana played the role of his on-screen sister in the TV show ‘Shapath’. He belongs from Patiala, Punjab, and has an MBA degree in Finance and a diploma degree in Journalism. He made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with Sangharsh and made his Television debut in 1993 with Pachpann Khambe Laal Deewarein. He has featured in the romantic-mystery drama – ‘Roohaniyat’ streaming on MX Player. He has played side roles in movies like Tees Maar Khan, Jaan-E-Mann, Baabul, and EMI Liya hai toh chukaana padega His latest Bollywood movie was Chicken Curry Law. He has appeared in many hit serials like C.I.D, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Chotti Bahu – Sawar Ke Rang Rachi, and Savdhaan Indian to name a few.

