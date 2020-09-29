Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski Welcome Second Child

Los Angeles: Actor couple Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have become parents for the second time. The “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” star, who managed to keep her second pregnancy secret, announced the birth of their son through the charities they work with, INARA and War Child USA.

Seyfried, 34, and Sadoski, 44, also share three-year-old daughter Nina. “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star,” the couple said in a statement on Monday on Instagram.

INARA (International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) and War Child USA also shared the news of the baby’s birth on their respective pages. The post on INARA’s page reads: “We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world… #AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #Babyborn #Secondchild #Newborn #INARA #WarChild (sic)” The official social media pages of War Child USA added, “We are so happy to join with INARA to be the first to announce that ambassadors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world.” Seyfried married the “John Wick” actor in 2017 after dating for a year. Last month, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy, through UNICEF, of which they are Goodwill Ambassadors.