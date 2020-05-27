Amar Akbar Anthony Bigger Blockbuster Than Baahubali 2? Amitabh Bachchan Says So

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 43 years of his blockbuster hit Amar Akbar Anthony on social media on Wednesday. He shared several monochrome throwback pictures from the time of shooting of the film.

Adding to it, Big B also drew comparisons between AAA's box office business, at the time, with Prabhas' smash hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Big B wrote that inflation adjusted, AAA box office crosses collections of Bahubali 2. "SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front ..43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti, this one was so out of place .. BUT (sic)," Big B recalled on social media.

He further added, "It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations 😟😟 But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say ..Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days (sic)."

