Amar Singh Regrets His 'Over Reaction' Against Amitabh Bachchan and Family

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh took to his Twitter to extend an olive branch towards Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday. In a tweet, he expressed his regret on 'over reaction' against Amitabh Bachchan and the Bachchan family in the past.

Singh tweeted, “Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all (sic).”



Singh has been battling with a kidney ailment since a few years and referred to the same as ‘fighting a battle of life and death.’The former politician and the Bollywood superstar were known to be close pals until they had a fall out a few years ago. While much has not been reported exclusively on being the root cause, excerpts from the book Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India’s Most Famous by Sunetra Choudhary give an insight into it.

Amitabh had not paid a visit to Amar Singh while he was admitted in the hospital while serving jail time in Tihar. In the book, he said, “When he came to meet me I didn't feel like talking to him because the feelings I had for him, the friendship had gone. They had got filtered from my mind and the realization had dawned that mostly people are weathercocks.”

Amar also called the Bachchan family over the ‘indecdent scenes’ in their movies (targeting Aishwarya Bachchan for her scenes in Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and Abhishek Bachchan for dancing with semi-naked models in Dhoom) and further called them hypocrites.

He also targeted Jaya Bachchan’s parliament speech and had tweeted a two-minute long video about the same where he said, "My old friend, who is no longer a friend, expressed grief in Rajya Sabha yesterday about the condition of women in the country. You are a mother and a wife. The remote to control the society is in the hands of a mother and a wife. Why don't you ask your husband to not dance on 'jumma-chumma' or embrace the actress in a rain dance sequence.”

Amar Singh had also questioned Amitabh’s silence during the Panama Paper scam. The actor had however shrugged it off by saying in a statement, “He (Amar Singh) is our friend and he has the right to say whatever he want to.”

