Amar Upadhyay: It's Become Challenging to Find a Character Stronger Than Mihir Virani

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who rose to fame by playing the character of Mihir Virani in TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is currently seen in another Ekta Kapoor’s show, Molkki. In the show, the actor is seen in a completely new avatar, playing a village head.

Amar said, “As an actor I always wanted to do something that I have not done earlier. Television doesn’t give much opportunity to explore yourself as an actor. This time with the character of Virendra Pratap Singh, I am really happy that I got to do something different."

Amar is paired opposite Priyal Mahajan in the show, who is 20 years younger than him. Addressing the same, the actor said, “Before Molkki, I was doing Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and it had the same scenario. Tanya Sharma was 20 years younger to me in that show and our pairing was super hit. So, I was confident that this time too it is going to work.”

With TV willing to experiment, have 40-plus actors gotten a new lease as romantic lead? Amar said, “Long back, Ram Kapoor had done a show Kasamh Se, where they showed an old man with a young woman. It depends on the story, how convincing it is. In fact, Hindi TV is not experimenting at all. If you compare it with other platforms, TV is not experimenting much. Old man-young woman has been going on for a long time. It has been successful as well. Molkki demanded old man and young woman, so if you do what story demands it always works. I wish experiments happened in TV so more people could get work. Lot of people are good actors but have no work.”

He also talked about how he has been trying to give audiences another character to be remembered by other than ‘Mihir’. “Mihir has made a lasting impression on audiences minds. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was at a time when TV boom was happening. I don’t blame the audiences but it has become challenging for me to do something which will be more strongly remembered than Mihir. I am giving my 100% in Molkki in every scene so that people start remembering Virendra Pratap Singh as they remember Mihir.”

Amar who has also been part of hit TV shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in the past 25 years. Looking back at his journey, he said, “My wife has always been understanding and supportive of me. My very close friend Navin has been there for me when I was struggling and I was financially weak at the start of my career and has been supporting me since then with good advices. My fans have always loved me. I don’t have a godfather as such in the industry but my family and friends get the full credit. Without their support I couldn’t continue to work for so many years in the industry.”

