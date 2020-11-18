Amar Upadhyay Recalls Mihir Virani's Death Scene in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Actor Amar Upadhyay, best-known for playing the role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is back on TV with his new show Molki. The show also stars actress Priyal Mahajan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor recalled Mihir’s death scene in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which had led to viewers protest on road, "While shooting the Mihir death scene I had goosebumps. The scene before that where I say bye to everyone in the family and wave at Tulsi before leaving for a meeting. That's when I felt like I am leaving the show and that life won't be the same afterward. Everybody thought that I am leaving the show, and had tears in their eyes. I was not clear if I would come back to the show, but thankfully they called me back in 15-20 days and that was something which is rare. I feel I was blessed that this happened with me where I got to see so much love."

The Ekta Kapoor’s popular show had Smriti Irani playing the lead role of Tulsi. The show had a successful run of around 8 years on TV.

Meanwhile, the actor’s new show Molki focuses on the practice of buying out brides in North India. The show airs on Colors.