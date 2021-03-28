Amar Upadhyay Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says 'Sitting at Home in Isolation Feels Like Punishment'

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who is currently seen in TV show Molkki, has tested Covid-19 positive. The actor is in self-isolation and said that it feels like punishment.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “I am asymptomatic and don’t have any cough, cold or fever. I am so full of energy that I can walk up the wall and down (laughs!). I was so happy shooting that sitting at home in isolation feels like punishment. I have been shooting continuously since the past few months. Molkki was keeping me busy and I was also shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite taking all safety precautions, I don’t know how I got the virus.”

He further said that after staying at home during the lockdown last year, he is happy to have bagged some interesting projects. He said that they had an exciting track coming up and he was all geared up for it. However, he will have to sit at home and do nothing for 14 days. He said that he is hoping that his reports come back negative so that he can get back to work.

Meanwhile, Amar’s co-star from Molkki, Priyal Mahajan has also tested positive and is in quarantine at home.