AMAs 2021: Complete List of Nominees, Presenters, Where to Watch and Everything Else You Need to Know

The much-awaited American Music Award 2021 is returning to New York City and will be aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21. The award show aims at recognising and honouring the year’s most successful music and artists, and this year it has a very interesting list of performances lined up. Moreover, American rapper Cardi B will be hosting the award show this year.
So, here is the list of nominees, presenters and everything else you need to know about the American Music Awards 2021:
When and where to watch
The award show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET (Eastern Time) on ABC. In India, viewers will get to watch it on November 21 starting from 6.30 am.
Who is Performing?
There is an exciting list of performers lined up. Bad Bunny will be performing with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown will be performing. South Korean band BTS will be performing My Universe with Coldplay. The septet was also supposed to perform with Megan Thee Stallion but the rapper dropped out due to an unexpected personal matter. The further list of performers is- Chlöe, Diplo, Mickey Guyton, Walker Hayes, Måneskin, New Edition and New Kids on The Block, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Tyler, The Creator, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, and Zoe Wees.
Presenters:
Brandy, Madelyn Cline, Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler, Winnie Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, JoJo Siwa and JB Smoove.
Complete List of Nominees:
American singer Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated in seven categories and leads the nominee list. She has been nominated in the categories Artist of the Year, New Artist of the year, Favourite trending song, Favourite pop song and Favourite music video for Drivers License, Favourite female pop artist, and Favourite pop album for Sour.
Here is the rest of the list:
Artist of the year:
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New artist of the year:
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the year:
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, Mood
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, DÁKITI
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Peaches
Favourite music video:
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave the Door Open
Cardi B, Up
Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license
The Weeknd, Save Your Tears
Favourite male pop artist:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favourite female pop artist:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favourite pop duo or group:
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favourite pop album:
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favourite pop song:
BTS, Butter
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears (Remix)
Favourite male hip-hop artist:
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favourite female hip-hop artist:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favourite hip-hop album:
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
Favourite hip-hop song:
Cardi B, Up
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, Lemonade
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, Calling My Phone
Polo G, RAPSTAR
Pop Smoke, What You Know Bout Love
Favourite male R&B artist:
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Favourite female R&B artist:
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favourite R&B album:
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood
Favourite R&B song:
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave the Door Open
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy
Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary
H.E.R., Damage
Jazmine Sullivan, Pick Up Your Feelings
Favourite rock artist:
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favourite trending song
Erica Banks, Buss It
Måneskin, Beggin’
Megan Thee Stallion, Body
Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license
Popp Hunna, Adderall (Corvette Corvette)
Favourite gospel artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favourite inspirational artist:
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
