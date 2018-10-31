English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Look Poster of Nargis Fakhri, Sachiin Joshi's 's 'Amavas' Out; Film to Release on December 14
Amavas will release on December 14, announced the makers of the film.
(Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
The makers of Amavas has unveiled the first look poster of the movie on the occasion of Halloween on Wednesday. They announced that the film will hit the theaters on December 14.
Directed by Bhushan Patel of 1920 Evil Returns, Ragini MMS 2 and Alone fame, the film stars Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Nargis Fakhri and Navneet Kaur Dhillon along with Mona Singh and Ali Asgar.
Tweeting the starcast of the film and releasing, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: From the director of #1920EvilReturns, #RaginiMMS2 and #Alone... First look poster of #Amavas... Stars Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena and Nargis Fakhri... Directed by Bhushan Patel... 14 Dec 2018 release... Teaser out on 5 Nov 2018.
Adding to the spirit of Halloween, the poster of Amavas is spooky and mysterious.
The film, produced by Viiking Media and Entertainment in association with Simply West UK and Weeping Gravewas, was shot in London for a start-to-finish 40-day schedule.
(With IANS Inputs)
