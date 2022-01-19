'Amazing Entry in Cinema': Ram Charan Heaps Praise on Hero Actor Ashok Galla

Telugu actors often watch each other’s movies and heap praises on their colleagues. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan not only watch films of other actors but also give reviews on social media.

Ram Charan, who is currently waiting for the release of RRR, is watching films these days and recently applauded Shyam Singha Roy that stars Nani and Sai Pallavi. Now, Ram has watched Hero, starring Ashok Galla, the nephew of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

On his Twitter account, Ram Charan wrote, “It’s an amazing entry into the world of cinema @AshokGalla_ Enjoyed watching the movie Hero thoroughly. Congratulations

@JayGalla Garu , #PadmavatiGalla Garu, Director @SriramAdittya & the entire team!! Wishing you all success in all your endeavours!"

Nidhhi Agerwal is the female lead in this film, which was released on Sankranti. In this film, Jagapathi Babu and Bramhaji also play pivotal parts. Sriram Aditya, who previously directed Nani and Nagarjuna’s Devadas, helmed Hero.

Despite positive reviews, the collection of Hero has not picked much. However, the producers have not stopped the promotion of the film. Ram Charan’s review of the movie has been used in the promotion of the film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s RRR and Acharya are still on hold due to a rise in the number of COVID cases in the country, and their release has been postponed.

