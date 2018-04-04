GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Amazon Announces Elton John-themed Special Broadcast On April 6

Amazon has previously hosted special broadcasts centered on U2 and Justin Timberlake.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 4, 2018, 8:39 AM IST
A file photo of Sir Elton John.
Amazon Music has announced an original audio program titled "The Soundboard with Elton John", an exclusive collection of interviews and music that will be broadcast for 24 hours only, reports Variety.

The Soundboard broadcast is timed to coincide with the release of two tribute albums -- titled "Revamp" and "Restoration" -- and will tell the stories behind the songs, featuring iconic British pop singer John and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Artists perfoming on the tribute albums -- Q-Tip, Demi Lovato, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Brandon Flowers (The Killers), Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) -- will also appear.

The broadcast will be available to Amazon customers in the US, the UK, Germany, and Austria on the e-commerce giant's website or via the Amazon Music mobile app and web player, while Amazon Echo users can just ask Alexa to play the stream.

Amazon has previously hosted special broadcasts centered on U2 and Justin Timberlake.

"Revamp" (with Mary J. Blige, Florence and the Machine, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, Q-Tip, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age and Ed Sheeran among others) and "Restoration" (with Don Henley, Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson among others) will also release April 6, 2018.

