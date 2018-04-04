English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Announces Elton John-themed Special Broadcast On April 6
Amazon has previously hosted special broadcasts centered on U2 and Justin Timberlake.
A file photo of Sir Elton John.
Amazon Music has announced an original audio program titled "The Soundboard with Elton John", an exclusive collection of interviews and music that will be broadcast for 24 hours only, reports Variety.
The Soundboard broadcast is timed to coincide with the release of two tribute albums -- titled "Revamp" and "Restoration" -- and will tell the stories behind the songs, featuring iconic British pop singer John and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.
Artists perfoming on the tribute albums -- Q-Tip, Demi Lovato, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Brandon Flowers (The Killers), Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) -- will also appear.
The broadcast will be available to Amazon customers in the US, the UK, Germany, and Austria on the e-commerce giant's website or via the Amazon Music mobile app and web player, while Amazon Echo users can just ask Alexa to play the stream.
Amazon has previously hosted special broadcasts centered on U2 and Justin Timberlake.
"Revamp" (with Mary J. Blige, Florence and the Machine, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, Q-Tip, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age and Ed Sheeran among others) and "Restoration" (with Don Henley, Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson among others) will also release April 6, 2018.
Also Watch
The Soundboard broadcast is timed to coincide with the release of two tribute albums -- titled "Revamp" and "Restoration" -- and will tell the stories behind the songs, featuring iconic British pop singer John and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.
Artists perfoming on the tribute albums -- Q-Tip, Demi Lovato, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Brandon Flowers (The Killers), Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) -- will also appear.
The broadcast will be available to Amazon customers in the US, the UK, Germany, and Austria on the e-commerce giant's website or via the Amazon Music mobile app and web player, while Amazon Echo users can just ask Alexa to play the stream.
Amazon has previously hosted special broadcasts centered on U2 and Justin Timberlake.
"Revamp" (with Mary J. Blige, Florence and the Machine, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, Q-Tip, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age and Ed Sheeran among others) and "Restoration" (with Don Henley, Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson among others) will also release April 6, 2018.
Also Watch
-
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Champions League: Fortunate Bayern come from behind to beat Sevilla
- Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair Green; See What He Looks Like Now
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit
- He's Back! Tiger Issues Masters Warning Shot to Rivals
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation