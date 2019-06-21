Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries: Kiara Advani’s Best Kept Secret
Ever wondered exactly what goes into those perfect pouts and paparazzi shots? With in.com, we bring you a show that lets you in on all the happening deets of those majestic vanity vans.
Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries puts you bang in the centre of the hottest trends, behind the scenes secrets and makeup- so much makeup, as we walk into the vanities of our favourite stars. Celebrity makeup artist Lekha Gupta shares the couch with all the Glam Goddesses we adore and walks us through simple makeup hacks, with the pretty ladies themselves!
And if you have ever found yourself lusting after Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani’s flawless dewy skin, you are not alone! Lucky for you, we’re here to spill beauty hacks, straight from the vault with none other than the woman with the magic wand, er- brush! Being the go-to makeup maven for Bollywood leading ladies, see the maestro uncover trade secrets as we get one step closer to nailing the makeup looks we’ve always wanted.
Tune in to the first episode of Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries as actress Kiara Advani finds herself in a freewheeling conversation with her vanity confidante- Lekha Gupta. From her au naturale look in Kabir Singh to picking up beauty tips from her Grandma, watch this sensational Bollywood beauty as she opens up about skincare and makeup for an instant Red Carpet look!
