Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Binge Watches Netflix's Stranger Things 3, Internet Gasps in Disbelief

Turns out billionaire businessman and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is a fan of Netflix's Stranger Things. Recently, Bezos revealed that he spent an entire day binge-watching Stranger Things 3, much like any other normal person.

Taking to Instagram, Bezos revealed that his Sunday was spent watching scary movies with his children. He captioned the post, "Binged Stranger Things Season 3 yesterday with my kids and a few of their friends." The billionaire further added that the binge was replete with props, Eggo waffles and the iconic alphabet-and-string-lights wall that appears in Season 1.

The wall of lights is known to be one of the most iconic parts of the series and was used by Winona Ryder's character, Joyce, to communicate with her son. He wrote, "God, Eggos are good, and the show was even better. Awesome season."

The internet had a field day after Bezos' revelation. Some fans were surprised to see that Bezos was promoting a show owned by Netflix, one of the main rivals of Amazon's own Prime Video service. One user wrote, "Supporting Netflix, really????" Another user posted, "Are you jealous it's not on Prime Video?"

One user expressed surprise that a billionaire like him binge watched a show, writing, "I didn't think the wealthiest man alive binge watched", while another commented, "The rich are just like us." A tweet from Netflix on Monday revealed that more than 40 million household accounts have been watching the show since its new season debuted on July 4, and 18.2 million have already watched the whole season.

