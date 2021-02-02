Amazon Developing Documentary On Bayern Munich

Los Angeles: Amazon Studios has announced a behind-the-scenes documentary on German football club Bayern Munich. Produced by W&B Television, the film will follow the club from their victory in the 2020 Champions League final to the end of the 2020/21 season,Amazon said in a press release.

It will also look at the people who have shaped the club and made it great – from the president to the groundsman – and shows how iconic characters like Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoenes pass the baton to a new generation, led by president Herbert Hainer, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic. The documentary will also chart the club’s history and its moments of fate, its self-image and the image others have of it. “We are proud to be able to tell the story of FC Bayern with this documentary, because it is a great success story from the tradition-rich past to the present with its great sporting successes to our ambitious future,” FC Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

“Especially now, when corona is unfortunately forcing us to distance ourselves, this documentary is a wonderful opportunity for our fans to experience first-hand what is going on in our team and our club,” he added. Christoph Schneider, Managing Director Prime Video Germany, said the documentary will provide the fans with “unprecedented insights” about the club.

“With our partners from W&B Television, we are getting closer to the German record champion and triple winner than ever before,” he added. Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann will serve as executive producer on the yet-to-be-titled documentary.