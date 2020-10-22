Amazon Gives Series Order For High-concept Show 'Lightyears'

Los Angeles: Amazon has ordered a new sci-fi series “Lightyears” from writer Holden Miller. According to Variety, the high-concept series hails from Legendary Television that recently made Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne’s fantasy show “Carnival Row”.

“Lightyears” centres around Franklin and Irene York, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. “They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended, and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined,” the official logline read. Daniel C. Connolly will showrun the series and also serve as executive producer alongside Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen.

Argentinian director Juan Jose Campanella will helm the show.