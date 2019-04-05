LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amazon Justifies Cancellation of Four-Film Contract With Woody Allen, Read Here

Amazon Studios have attracted a USD 68 million lawsuit from Woody Allen for breach of contract.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
Image: Reuters Pictures
Amazon Studios had signed a four film contract with director Woody Allen. However, after #MeToo allegations surfaced against the Oscar winning filmmaker, they cancelled his line-up of films from their network. It led to Allen filing a USD 68 million lawsuit against the company for breach of contract. Now Amazon have made clear their stance for cancelling the deal.

They have justified the breach in light of Allen's alleged involvement in sexual misconduct case, where he stands accused by his daughter Dylan Farrow, and his vocal support of another #MeToo accused individual Harvey Weinstein. In the statement, Amazon has cited the Ronan Farrow article that helped uncover allegations of abuse against Weinstein, and others.

As reported by TheGuardian.com, in a statement, Amazon said, "The (Ronan Farrow) article became the catalyst for a broad public reckoning over the persistence of sexual harassment in entertainment and other industries. Despite immediate consensus on the importance of acknowledging and addressing this issue, Allen made a series of public comments suggesting that he failed to grasp the gravity of the issues or the implications for his own career."

Amazon also cued Allen’s response to accusations levied against him by his daughter. The director had denied them by saying, "Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter – as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”

Various Hollywood actors like Rebecca Hall and Colin Firth had expressed their regret for working with him. To this Allen had said, "I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement … I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one – big ones, famous ones, ones starting out – have ever, ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all."

Amazon also adds, "Allen’s statements came out just as Amazon and Allen were preparing to promote Allen’s film Wonder Wheel, effectively sabotaging those efforts … Understood in the broader context, Allen’s actions and their cascading consequences ensured that Amazon could never possibly receive the benefit of its four-picture agreement."

