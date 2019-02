Amazon Prime Announces the Release Date of Yash-starrer 'KGF', Fans Tweet Excitement

KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5 — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 3, 2019

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video India. The OTT platform announced the the film would start streaming on February 5. The streaming giant made the announcement on Twitter."KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5," read the tweet by Prime Video.The film features Yash as Rocky, who learns his life-lessons the hard way on the streets of Mumbai where he begins his career as a shoeshine. Slowly and steadily, he rises in the world of crime. His life takes a turn when reaches Kolar where he is up against the local mobsters. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region.KGF is a two-part series. While the first part concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao in key roles.The announcement sent Yash's fans into a tizzy. While one tweeted, "Thank you big time! One of the best ever movies you've got & launching it," another wrote, "I think KGF is going to be most anticipated movie for prime lifetime."