English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Amazon Prime Announces the Release Date of Yash-starrer 'KGF', Fans Tweet Excitement
'KGF' features Yash as Rocky, who learns his life-lessons the hard way on the streets of Mumbai where he begins his career as a shoeshine.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video India. The OTT platform announced the the film would start streaming on February 5. The streaming giant made the announcement on Twitter.
"KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5," read the tweet by Prime Video.
The film features Yash as Rocky, who learns his life-lessons the hard way on the streets of Mumbai where he begins his career as a shoeshine. Slowly and steadily, he rises in the world of crime. His life takes a turn when reaches Kolar where he is up against the local mobsters. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region.
KGF is a two-part series. While the first part concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.
The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao in key roles.
The announcement sent Yash's fans into a tizzy. While one tweeted, "Thank you big time! One of the best ever movies you've got & launching it," another wrote, "I think KGF is going to be most anticipated movie for prime lifetime."
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5," read the tweet by Prime Video.
KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5— Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 3, 2019
The film features Yash as Rocky, who learns his life-lessons the hard way on the streets of Mumbai where he begins his career as a shoeshine. Slowly and steadily, he rises in the world of crime. His life takes a turn when reaches Kolar where he is up against the local mobsters. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region.
KGF is a two-part series. While the first part concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.
The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao in key roles.
The announcement sent Yash's fans into a tizzy. While one tweeted, "Thank you big time! One of the best ever movies you've got & launching it," another wrote, "I think KGF is going to be most anticipated movie for prime lifetime."
I think kgf is going to be most anticipated movie for prime lifetime love u all , anthamma’s hoddiri 9— Shravankumar S B (@ShravankumarSB1) February 3, 2019
Boss Craze pic.twitter.com/aFtWh2ieiB— ShreYash (@ThalapathyYash) February 3, 2019
February 3, 2019
February 3, 2019
Waiting egarly to see KGF on Amazon Prime— Basavaraj hk (@Basavarajhk4) February 3, 2019
Waiting @TheNameIsYash #KGF pic.twitter.com/idGVDqNynK— Saii (@RowdySaii) February 3, 2019
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: Patel and Jadeja Build Partnership After Early Blow
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- It is Writers vs Others in Bollywood; Uri Beats Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at Box Office
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results