English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Prime India Announces New Line Up Of 23 Comedy Specials
The service posted a video on Twitter and wrote: "This is not a joke. 23 stand-up specials aiming straight for your funny bone! Coming Soon. #StandUpSpecials Starting March 16th".
Image: A still from Pushpavalli /Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime India continues to bet heavily on comedy for its original content in the country. After the streaming service released a slew of stand-up comedy specials last yea, featuring the likes of Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenny Sebastian and other, it announced that it will be releasing 23 new stand-up acts soon, beginning from March 16. The service posted a video on Twitter and wrote: "This is not a joke. 23 stand-up specials aiming straight for your funny bone! Coming Soon. #StandUpSpecials Starting March 16th".
The new shows will feature stand-up comics like Kunal Rao, Sorabh Pant, Zakir Khan and Sumukhi Suresh, among others, as well as sketch shows like The Improvisers, Put Chutney and Sketchy Behaviour featuring well known comedians from all over the country. As the video noted, you'll probably lose count.
Check out the video below:
Also Watch
The new shows will feature stand-up comics like Kunal Rao, Sorabh Pant, Zakir Khan and Sumukhi Suresh, among others, as well as sketch shows like The Improvisers, Put Chutney and Sketchy Behaviour featuring well known comedians from all over the country. As the video noted, you'll probably lose count.
Check out the video below:
This is not a joke. 23 stand-up specials aiming straight for your funny bone! Coming Soon. #StandUpSpecials Starting March 16th pic.twitter.com/2BWzKlCDjF— Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@AmazonVideoIN) March 12, 2018
Also Watch
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Heavy Costumes Caused Amitabh Bachchan Pain; Doctors Recommend One Day's Rest
- Superstar Rajinikanth Says That He Is Not A Full-Time Politician
- Rohit Sharma Tags Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar 'Smart'
- Hansal Mehta's The Accidental Prime Minister To Begin Shooting On March 31
- Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas