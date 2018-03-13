Amazon Prime India Announces New Line Up Of 23 Comedy Specials

This is not a joke. 23 stand-up specials aiming straight for your funny bone! Coming Soon. #StandUpSpecials Starting March 16th pic.twitter.com/2BWzKlCDjF — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@AmazonVideoIN) March 12, 2018

Amazon Prime India continues to bet heavily on comedy for its original content in the country. After the streaming service released a slew of stand-up comedy specials last yea, featuring the likes of Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenny Sebastian and other, it announced that it will be releasing 23 new stand-up acts soon, beginning from March 16. The service posted a video on Twitter and wrote: "This is not a joke. 23 stand-up specials aiming straight for your funny bone! Coming Soon. #StandUpSpecials Starting March 16th".The new shows will feature stand-up comics like Kunal Rao, Sorabh Pant, Zakir Khan and Sumukhi Suresh, among others, as well as sketch shows like The Improvisers, Put Chutney and Sketchy Behaviour featuring well known comedians from all over the country. As the video noted, you'll probably lose count.Check out the video below: