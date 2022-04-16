Amazon Prime Video Acquires OTT Rights For KGF: Chapter 2, Details Here

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The blockbuster movie will stream in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages on Amazon Prime Video. However, the date of the film’s OTT release has not been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2, which hit theatres on April 14, has grossed over Rs 100 crore on the first day of its release. The movie-goers as well as the critics are in awe of Yash’s stellar performance in the film.

The film has made Rs 134 crore at the box office on its first day of release. The Hindi version collected more than Rs 64 crore on the first day while the film made Rs 28 crore in Karnataka. The Yash starrer also fetched Rs 30 crore from Telugu-speaking states, while it earned Rs 8 crores each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1.

Bhuvan Gowda has handled the cinematography while Ravi Basrur has composed soundtracks for the film.

KGF: Chapter 2’s plot follows the story of Rocky (played by Yash), who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against enemies and government officials at the same time while coming to terms with his past.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, KGF: Chapter 2 is the most expensive Kannada film till now. It is also the first Kannada film to be released in IMAX theatres.

The film was originally scheduled to release in theatres on 23 October 2020, to coincide with the Dussehra festival. However, the release was deferred multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KGF: Chapter 2’s post-credits scene showcased the final draft of K.G.F: Chapter 3, hinting at a sequel. Prashant Neel had also said earlier that if the audience loves KGF: Chapter 2, we could think of continuing the franchise.

