Amazon Prime Video Bags OTT Rights For Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1

Mani Ratnam’s much anticipated Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 1 will be released in theatres on September 30. The historical period drama will have an OTT release as well. According to reports the digital streaming rights for the film has been bagged by Amazon Prime Video for Rs 125 crore, according to reports.

The magnum opus by acclaimed director Mani Ratnam is in news for its grand scale and star cast. The film is based on a famous historical Tamil novel of same title written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel has been written in five volumes. It narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varman. Arulmozhi Varman was later crowned as Rajaraja Chola I and he was the most powerful king of his time who reinstated the glory of Chola dynasty during his reign during the 10th and 11th centuries.

Kalki had put enormous effort for writing this novel. It took him three years and six months to complete this novel. Kalki had also gone to Sri Lanka three times to research this novel.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will also mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the silver screen after 4 years. Aishwarya will be seen enacting Nandini/Mandakini’s character in this film. Nandini has been portrayed as villain in the novel.

In the novel it has been described that Nandini wanted to take revenge for the death of her lover from Aditya Karikalan. Almost all male characters in the novel fell in love with Nandini the moment they saw her. Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan and Arulmozhi Varman are the only male characters in this novel who are unfazed by Nandini’s beauty. Going by the description of the character in the novel, it is sure that Aishwarya’s character is going to be an important one. Mandakini Devi, the second character which Aishwarya will be enacting, is mother of twins Nandini and Madhuranthakan. Mandakini Devi has been described as a deaf and mute woman who saves Prince Arulmozhi’s life.

