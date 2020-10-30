Amazon Prime Video Sets Date For Next 'Welcome To Blumhouse' Films

Los Angeles: The next chapter of Welcome to the Blumhouse is all set to launch the final four movies in its eight-film genre anthology in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. The first slate of four films The Lie, Black Box, Nocturne and Evil Eye premiered on the streamer at the beginning of October.

The new anthology, produced by Amazon Studios and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, are woven around unsettling themes of institutional horrors and personal phobias while tapping into people’s deepest fears. The four movies are The Manor, written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, Black as Night from director Maritte Lee Go, Madres directed by Ryan Zaragoza and Bingo from director Gigi Saul Guerrero. Similar to the first four films of the programme, the new movies in the upcoming slate will showcase exciting up-and-coming filmmakers, alongside established actors in exceptional and shocking new roles.

Coming off the successful launch of the first four films of the program, which has surpassed our expectations, we are excited to reveal the next chapter coming in 2021, said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. The spine-tingling, edge of your seat thrills continues in this next collection of titles that will surely entertain, surprise and shock our global customers. Jeremy Gold, Presiden Blumhouse Television, said, We’re thrilled to see how audiences around the world have responded to the films in the Welcome to the Blumhouse’ slate. We couldn’t be prouder of the work of these talented filmmakers, cast and crew on all the movies. And we’re excited to introduce the next wave of films and the incredible filmmakers at their helm. The Manor features Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane.

After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all, according to the official plotline. Lee Go’s Black as Night is written by Sherman Payne and features Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Craig Tate, Keith David, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle and Frankie Smith. The story revolves around a teenage girl with self-esteem issues, who finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl. Madres, written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione, marks Zaragoza’s directorial debut and feature Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo. The story revolves around a Mexican-American couple who, expecting their first child, relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious. Bingo is written by Shane McKenzie & Gigi Saul Guerrero, along with Perry Blackshear. In the Barrio of Oak Springs live a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little did they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself, the official synopsis read.