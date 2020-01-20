Amazon Prime Video Teases New Seasons of Mirzapur, Family Man and a Bunch of New Originals
Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its upcoming content slate with 14 Indian Original titles – including a mix of new series and returning seasons of popular shows like Mirzapur, Inside Edge, Four More Shots Please and Family Man.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was in Mumbai recently to interact with actors and filmmakers, some of who have been part of previous and upcoming shows on their web platform - Prime Video. On the occasion, Amazon Prime Video unveiled its upcoming content slate with 14 Indian Original titles – including a mix of new series and returning seasons of popular shows like Mirzapur and Family Man.
The streaming platform has just released a preview video with glimpses from all the original shows they are going to launch in 2020, and it seems viewers will have something exciting to look forward to every month.
Beginning the year with the highly-anticipated passion project of director Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, the preview video offers viewers a glimpse into 13 other upcoming titles, including new scripted series such as The Last Hour, Bandish Bandits, Dilli, Paatal Lok, Gormint and Mumbai Diaries – 26/11.
They also have fresh unscripted formats including Sons of Soil – Jaipur Pink Panthers and Comicstaan Tamil, as well as returning seasons of Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please, Inside Edge, Breathe and The Family Man. The diverse line-up comes from some of the most prolific filmmaking minds in the industry - Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Nikkhil Advani, Raj & DK, Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti, Rangita and Ishita Nandy, to name a few.
Returning to the fold are actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur Season 2, Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha in Inside Edge Season 3, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo in Four More Shots Please Season 2 and Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man Season 2.
New faces on the platform will include Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in Dilli, Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen in The Last Hour, Mohit Raina and Konkana Sen in Mumbai Diaries – 26/11, and Amol Palekar and Manav Kaul in Gormint.
Take a look at the preview here:
