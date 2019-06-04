Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please! to Return with a Second Season

Web show Four More Shots Please!, starring actresses Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, will be returning for a second season.Amazon Prime Video made the announcement on Monday. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the second season will see the four lead women making radical choices in love, career and friendship. Their decisions will put them through the grind, make them question their inner being but will ultimately redefine their lives.The show’s first season premiered in January this year in over 200 countries and regions. Written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, it also features Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman and Neil Bhoopalam.Nupur Asthana, who will be directing the second season, says she is "thrilled to be charged with the responsibility of visually crafting the world of the four best friends". "The almost all-female writer's room and production crew is abuzz with ideas on how their stories evolve from here. Season two will certainly see a lot of new twists in the lives of the young women, following the aftermath of the first season's finale," she said.Talking about the second season, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said, "Four More Shots Please! has struck a chord with consumers across the board. The show received an overwhelming response and was appreciated for its fresh, bold and unapologetic take on modern Indian women—their lives and friendship. And we are now thrilled to announce that (characters) Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi will return for another engaging season.”