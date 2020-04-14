Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: 5 Must Watch Movies on Life of Father of the Indian Constitution

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891. In his early career, BR Ambedkar was an economist, professor, and lawyer and fought against social discrimination towards the untouchables. Ambedkar was appointed as independent India’s first justice minister and became the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constituent Assembly.

The first draft of the Constitution of India was shaped by Babasaheb. Posthumously, Ambedkar was honoured with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in the year 1990. Several works in the form of movies, plays, and books have been centred on Ambedkar’s life. Here are a few films that you can watch to learn more about the politician’s journey:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

The 2000 feature film was directed by Jabbar Patel. The role of Ambedkar was played by Mammootty. The film won the National Film Awards for Best feature film in English, Best Actor (Mammootty) and Best Art Direction (Nitin Chandrakant Desai).

Dr BR Ambedkar

Dr BR Ambedkar is a 2005 biographical film in Kannada language directed by Sharan Kumar Kabbur. The film stars Vishnukanth B.J. as Ambedkar and Tara as his first wife, Ramabai Ambedkar; Bhavya as his second wife, Savita Ambedkar.

Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar

Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar is a 2011 biographical film in the Marathi language directed by Prakash Jadhav.

The film’s main characters were essayed by Nisha Parulekar, Ganesh Jethe, Dashrath Hatiskar and Snehal Velankar.

Bhim Garjana

Bhim Garjana is a 1989 biographical film in the Marathi language directed by Sudhakar Waghmare. Krishnanand and Pratima Devi played the lead roles in the film.

Bal Bhimrao

Bal Bhimrao is a 2018 biographical film in the Marathi language directed by Prakash Narayan Jadhav. The star cast of the film included Mohan Joshi, Vikram Gokhale, Kishori Shahane Vij, Prema Kiran, among others.

