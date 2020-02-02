Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Amber Heard Admits to Hitting Ex-Husband Johnny Depp in Leaked Audio Tape

A recently leaked audiotape from 2015 has revealed evidence of Amber Heard having physically attacked Johnny Depp during their marriage.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Amber-Heard-johnny-Dep-getty-875
Amber-Heard-johnny-Dep-getty-875

Despite the divorce, the cold war and arguments between ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard still continue. Now an interesting development has been revealed which puts Heard in the spotlight.

An audiotape was recently leaked which dates back to 2015. In the tapes, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp can be heard attempting to solve their marriage issues. In one part of the tape, Depp accused Heard of punching him. This was followed by the latter claiming that she has also been hit often.

 

"Johnny Depp: I'm not going be in a physical f**king altercation with you.

Amber Heard: Don't. Then don't.

JD: You f**king hit me last night. You f**king…

AH: What about all the other times you split? C'mon, you cannot act like that's about that.

JD: Well on a plane, I can't split.

AH: No, and you hit back. So don't act like you don't f**king participate."

 

 

In another part of the tape, Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of also throwing pots and pans at him in anger. This was not denied by the latter throughout the conversation.

"AH: You take me for granted.

JD: It's not true. It's not true. I'm not the one who throws pots and whatever the f**king else at me.

AH: That's different. That's different. One does not negate the other. That's irrelevant. That's a complete non sequitur. Just because I've thrown pots and pans does not mean you cannot come and knock on my door.

JD: Vases and f**king...

AH: Just because there are vases does not mean that you come and knock on the door."

 

Throughout the tapes, Depp also claimed that Heard had once punched. While Heard did deny this, the actress admitted having hit him in a different way. This is followed by Depp asking Heard about her toes which goes on to suggest that he himself had also retaliated against the latter physically.

 

"AH: I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched.

JD: Don't tell me what it feels like to be punched!

AH: You didn't get punched. You got hit. I'm sorry I hit you like this. But I did not punch you. I did not f**king deck you. I f**king was hitting you.

JD: You can't deck me.

AH: I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.

JD: How are your toes?

AH: What am I supposed to do, do this?

JD: How are your toes?

AH: I'm not sitting here b***hing about it am I, you are."

Even though there have not been any confirmations, a spokesperson speaking on behalf of Amber Heard stated that the tapes had been "vindictively" leaked by Johnny Depp. She also claimed that this was Depp's latest "misogynistic effort at victim-blaming."

Trouble between the couple became clear in 2016 when Heard filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against Depp. However, the matter was soon settled and their divorce was finalized in early 2017.

Later Depp had filed a defamation case against Heard. The latter had authored an op-ed article in The Washington Post where she admitted having faced domestic violence. Depp claimed that this was an indirect attack towards him.

It looks like the fight between the two is far from over.

