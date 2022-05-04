Amber Heard Has PTSD from 'Repeated Sexual Violence'; Johnny Depp Did 'Cavity Search' on Her: Doctor

Amber Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychologist told a Virginia jury on Tuesday in Johnny Depp’s USD 50 million defamation trial against the Aquaman star over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence. Dr. Dawn Hughes claimed that Heard repeatedly was “subjected to sexual violence" from Depp.

“When Mr. Depp was drunk or high, he’d throw her on the bed, rip off her nightgown, and try to have sex with her. There were times when he forced her to give him oral sex when he was angry," the psychologist, Dawn Hughes, was quoted as testifying by New York Post. “These weren’t in loving moments. These were angry moments."

In more unsettling testimony, Hughes described how Depp allegedly performed “a cavity search" on Heard to look for cocaine. “He thought that maybe she was hiding them there," Hughes added.

In her testimony, the psychologist also pointed out an alleged attack while Depp and Heard were in Australia for the filming of the fifth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie in 2015.

“He was beating her and choking her and telling her I am going to f**king kill you,” Hughes said. “He grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle," Hughes said. “The intimate partner violence by Mr. Depp was the cause of Heard’s PTSD condition," Hughes further asserted.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s agent testified that the actor was to receive $22.5 million (Rs 172 crores) to star in the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, but Disney decided to go “in a different direction" after Amber Heard published an op-ed reviving her domestic abuse allegations.

Jack Whigham, who represented Depp at Creative Artists Agency and later at Range Media Partners, testified that the December 2018 piece in the Washington Post had a “catastrophic" impact on Depp’s career, reports Variety.

“After the op-ed, it was impossible to get him a studio film," Whigham testified. Whigham testified that the op-ed brought Depp’s career success to a halt. “It was a first-person account coming from the victim," he said.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

