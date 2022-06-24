Amber Heard's Picture Kissing a Woman Goes Viral - Is She Cara Delevigne?

The defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard is over long before. However, the matter has become a public interest and every now and then photos and old interviews surface on the Internet. Now, new photos of Amber have been cropped up on social media in which she can be seen kissing a woman, who the internet claims to be Cara Delevigne. A YouTube channel Popcorned Planet run by filmmaker Andy Signore has released the grainy pictures of Amber and Cara alleged kissing each other.

In the photos, we can see Amber entering the elevator and then, coming close to the woman, speculated to be Cara, and hugging her. She then leans on to her and starts kissing her. The whole act was captured by the CCTV camera of the elevator. Various media reports also claim that the elevator is the same from which Amber’s photo with Elon Musk and James Franco were released earlier.

Earlier, during the trial as well, Johnny had accused his ex-wife of cheating during their marriage. He also claimed that Amber had a ‘threesome’ with Musk and Cara at their apartment. However, all of these claims were denied by Amber.

It should also be noted that the pictures are unverified and have no date mentioned on them. It is also quite difficult to say whether the incident took place before of after their marriage ended.

Meanwhile, on June 1, a seven-person jury of Fairfax County, Virginia, ruled in the favour of Johnny proving that Amber defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. Not just this, they even asked the actress to pay USD 8.4 million against the damages created to Johnny’s image and career. Later it was reported that Depp has ‘moved on’ from his defamation trial against Heard as shared the stage with Jeff Beck to perform at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland.

