Amber Heard 'Pleased' With British Court Rejecting Johnny Depp Libel Case

Hollywood star Amber Heard is “pleased" with the decision by a British High court rejecting actor Johnny Depps libel case.

“We are pleased - but by no means surprised - by the Court’s denial of Mr Depp’s application for appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable," a statement from Heard’s representatives read, as quoted by aceshowbiz.com.

On Thursday, it was reported that Depp had lost the bid to overturn a British High Court ruling, which had dismissed his libel claims against a British tabloid accusing the “Pirates Of The Caribbean" star of being a “wife-beater" over charges of assaulting Heard when the two were married.

“To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life. The verdict and lengthy, well-reasoned Judgment, including the Confidential Judgment, have been affirmed. Mr Depp’s claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been soundly rejected by the Court," the statement added.

Last year, in what is regarded as the biggest English libel case of the 21st century, the former couple was locked in a three-week trial, after Depp had sued the publisher of The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article calling him a “wife-beater." The court had observed that the column, published in April 2018, was “substantially true".