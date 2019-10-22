Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

EXIT Poll Results

Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Amber Heard Slams Instagram for Double Standard on Nudity

Amber Heard lashed out after her post from Instagram was removed for having a nipple visible in the picture.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amber Heard Slams Instagram for Double Standard on Nudity
Image: Amber Heard/ Instagram

Actress Amber Heard has slammed Instagram for showing double standard on nudity guidelines by posting a photograph of her "Aquaman" co-star Jason Momoa.

Heard spoke out against Instagram's censorship policy on Sunday, after one of her images was censored from the site last month because her nipple could be seen in it.

The 33-year-old star had posted the particular shot in September, in which she wore an open black blazer with her nipples exposed, teamed with dark pantyhose and lingerie.

Heard posted a photoshopped image of her and Momoa in the same shot with her bare chest superimposed over his, explaining her point, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"In honor of IG's rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the female nipple... and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that's afforded to my male counterparts. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG's strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies," she wrote.

"See my stories to vote on which edit you prefer the most ..and thank you IG, here's to 2019," she added.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a side-by-side of the photoshopped shot of Momoa and the original shot of herself, writing: "Is there a difference, with the options, A. Yes, One is art and B. This policy is bulls***."

She cleared that she had no animosity against Momoa, leaving a comment that read, "Btw, love you AquaHubbs! Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!"

The actress has been an outspoken advocate on a number of gender and social issues, including women's rights and gender inequality.

"In my life, the strongest people I know and the ones that I have learned the most from have been women. And to see such a dearth of representation of that strength in films, on TV and in the entertainment industry across the board is really frustrating. I don't think it is... an accurate reflection of real life," Heard had told IANS in an interview.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram