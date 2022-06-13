Amber Heard Spotted For First Time Since Johnny Depp Verdict, Gets Trolled For Taking Private Jet

American actor Amber Heard was clicked by the paparazzi at an airfield in Washington DC on Friday, and this was the first time she was spotted in the public eye since the verdict was announced in her defamation trial against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. The shutterbugs captured her while she stepped out of a private aeroplane and moved to a luxury SUV.

As per a report in TMZ, Amber was flanked by four other people. The actress wore a green shirt, and black pants and styled her blonde hair in waves. She also carried a jacket over her arm. She was in New York for some meetings and caught a flight from New Jersey to DC, and they went to Virginia.

Earlier this month, the court presented its verdict in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp, against his ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018. The jury awarded Johnny a total compensation of $10.35 million. The jury also awarded Amber Heard $2 million in compensatory damages on a counterclaim by Johnny’s lawyer.

The actress’ attorney has said that Amber, who was awarded $2 million after the jury also determined she was defamed, will appeal the ruling.Her attorney also said after the trial that she ‘absolutely cannot’ pay the $10 million that she owes to Johnny now. Therefore, her private jet life is not easily digested by Johnny’s fans.

Social media users reacted to Amber Heard’s lavish lifestyle and tweeted, “But she is broke.” A second tweet reads, “She says she can’t afford to pay Johnny Depp but she can afford a private jet. Humm.”

Another social media, “How much does a typical private jet cost? If you can afford that, you can afford to pay what you owe Johnny and those kids at the children’s hospital.”

Meanwhile, post the verdict, Johnny has been having the best time at Indian restaurants and concerts with his friend Jeff Beck. The actor had a feast recently at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham. He shelled out more than $62,000 (roughly Rs 48.16 lakh) on a lavish dinner, reported Daily Mail. Before this, he was spotted relishing a British meal of fish and chips and a pint in a pub in Newcastle.

