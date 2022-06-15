Amber Heard's Representative Refutes Rumours of Her Being Cut From Aquaman 2, Details Here

Weeks after Amber Heard lost the defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, reports started doing the rounds that her role in Aquaman has been cut off completely and she will be replaced by someone else. Earlier, it was reported that her role has been minimised. However, she issued a statement responding to the reports that she has been cut from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’

Heard was first introduced as Mera, Aquaman’s love interest, in 2017’s “Justice League” before becoming a protagonist in 2018’s “Aquaman” alongside costar Jason Momoa.

“The rumour mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” a spokesperson for Heard said as per PEOPLE in response to the report, reported Pinkvilla.

After gruelling six-week-long trial proceedings in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation lawsuit, the jury unanimously sided with Depp on the case on June 1. At the time, the Aquaman actress took to her social media as she released a public statement, expressing her ‘disappointment’ with the verdict. Now, the actress appeared for her very first interview with NBC, since she lost the case to Johnny. Amber said that the trial wasn’t fair. She said Johnny’s witnesses were ‘randos’ and ‘paid employees’.

In an interview released on Monday, Amber said the “hate and vitriol” she suffered on social media during her libel trial against Johnny was not “fair.” However, she insisted that she did not blame the jury for largely siding with her ex-husband. After a six-week-long trial, a Virginia jury awarded Johnny more than $10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just $2 million for Amber who had counter-sued.

