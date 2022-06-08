Amber Heard's Response To Johnny Depp's Tik Tok Message: 'Women's Rights Are Moving Backwards...'

Soon after Johnny Depp made his TikTok debut by thanking fans for supporting him, Amber Heard’s team issued a statement where she expressed her concern for women’s rights. On Tuesday, the 58-year-old shared a post on TikTok where he thanked his fans for supporting him throughout the six-week-long defamation trial. The actor mentioned in his message to fans that he is now “moving forward” from the lawsuit, as well as, in his life.

“We did the right thing together” – Johnny Depp via TikTok 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UMAe5fIHy2 — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) June 7, 2022

Responding to Depp’s TikTok message, Heard’s spokesperson said in a statement, “As Johnny Depp says he’s “moving forward, women’s rights are moving backwards.’ The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Last week, the seven-member jury handed down the verdict awarding Depp $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, which she did not name him. The recent verdict comes in contrast to the 2020 UK trial where Depp lost a libel lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun. The lawsuit was filed by Depp after the tabloid ran a headline calling the actor a “wife-beater.”

It should be noted that social media platforms like TikTok played a crucial role in the media trial during Depp vs Heard trial. According to the BBC, the hashtag “Justice For Johnny Depp” got about 19 billion views on TikTok.

In his latest message to fans, Depp also created a connection with his fans with these words,”We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared.”

Heard’s legal team is now planning to appeal the recent verdict in the defamation case.

