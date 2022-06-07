Amber Heard's Sister Expresses Solidarity With Actress: The Truth Is Forever On Your Side

As the internet continues to remain divided over the recently-concluded Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial, the actress’ sister, Whitney Henriquez, has broken her silence. Last week, a seven-person jury handed down their verdict awarding Depp $10.35 million in damages. The jury sided with Depp and concluded that Heard defamed her former husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.

In a recent Instagram post, Heard’s younger sister penned a note where she expressed her thoughts on the recent development. Whitney’s Instagram post showcased a hashtag that read, “I stand with Amber Heard.” The post was accompanied by a lengthy caption where Whitney narrated her opinion. Expressing her solidarity with Heard, Whitney wrote, “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

Whitney added that she and her sister knew that the trial was going to be an “uphill battle” and that the cards were stacked against them. However, she said that regardless of the odds being against her, Heard stood up and spoke out. Whitney said that she is honoured to testify for Heard, and would do it a million times over because she knows what she saw and “because the truth is forever on your side.” She expressed her disappointment in the verdict that did not reflect what they saw. “I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side,” added Whitney.

The actress was awarded $2 million in her defamation countersuit and she plans to appeal the verdict, her attorney revealed the following morning.

