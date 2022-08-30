Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Furious, Calls MTV 'Disgusting' After Johnny Depp Makes An Appearance

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Heard expressed her anger and disappointment against MTV after the Video Music Awards 2022 featured a brief appearance by Johnny Depp. The actor, on Sunday, made his way to the show and appeared in it sporting the official mascot costume, Moon Person, of the show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Whitney showed her support to Amber and also shared a graphic image featuring the hashtag, DVMAs, seemingly referring to domestic violence. She added a strong-worded statement that read, “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…”

The appearance came less than three months after Deep and Heard’s Virginia defamation trial. The Pirates of The Caribbean star showed up digitally seemingly floating over the Prudential Center arena. He appeared on the stage after Jack Harlow, Fergie, and Lizzo’s performance. The 59-year-old actor quipped as he appeared on the stage, “And you know what? I needed the work.” Later on, he got over the stage as he made another cameo where he said, “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

As the night progressed, Depp offered his professional services in a later segment of the award ceremony. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, any ol’ thing you need… ANYTHING, you name it. So, oh, I’m also a dentist,” he said after the commercial break.

As for Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard’s defamation trial, Depp won the defamation case of 50 million USD against Heard. The case was over a newspaper article that Heard wrote and Johnny alleged was harmful to his career. While Amber did not name anybody in that article, she mentioned that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. On June 1, the court ruled in favour of Johnny and agreed that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. The court also asked the Aquaman star to pay USD 8.4 million against the damages created to Johnny’s image and career.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here