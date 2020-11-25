Amber Riley To Star In NBC Musical Comedy 'Dream'

Los Angeles: “Glee” star Amber Riley set to headline another music-driven broadcast comedy series, this time in development at NBC. Riley is best known for playing student Mercedes Jones, a fashion-conscious diva who initially resents having to sing back-up in McKinley High School’s music club “Glee” on the popular series from 2009 to 2015.

In her return to series television, the actor will also co-executive produce “Dream”, a single-camera comedy. According to Deadline, the show hails from writer-producer Lisa Muse Bryant of “Black-ish” fame, producer Neil Meron and Universal TV where Meron is based.

The story follows a former teen mom Dream Morgan (Riley) who starts pursuing her dream of becoming a singer when her son graduates from college. Bryant serves as writer, showrunner and executive produces with Meron and his producing partner Mark Nicholson. “Dream” also marks a reunion for Meron and Riley, who starred in the network’s highly-rated live musical “The Wiz Live!” backed by the producer and his late producing partner Craig Zadan.

Post “Glee”, Riley also appeared in the Tyler Perry feature film “Nobody’s Fool” opposite Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg, and in ABC’s “The Little Mermaid Live!”.