Ambulance Driver Who Ferried Sushant Singh Rajput's Body Gets 'Hate' Calls

The ambulance driver who ferried the body of Sushant Singh Rajput claimed on Wednesday that he has been receiving hundreds of hate and threat calls every day from the deceased actor's fans.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14 and both Mumbai and Bihar police are carrying out separate probes in connection with his death.

"My brother and I provide ambulance service to various hospitals in the city, but ever since we ferried Sushant's body, we have been receiving threat calls for a month now," said Vishal Bandgar.

Callers often used foul language and alleged that the actor was alive when he was moved into the ambulance, Bandgar claimed.

"They allege that we strangled Sushant to death and that we will be punished by God and killed," he said.

The Bandgar brothers own four ambulances, with four contact numbers displayed on them and calls keep coming on every number from all over the country, he said, adding that they plan to lodge a police complaint soon.