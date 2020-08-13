MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
1-MIN READ

AMC to reopen some U.S. movie theatres starting Aug. 20

AMC to reopen some U.S. movie theatres starting Aug. 20

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will start its first phase of reopening theatres in the United States from Aug. 20, covering more than 100 venues, the company said on Thursday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Share this:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will start its first phase of reopening theatres in the United States from Aug. 20, covering more than 100 venues, the company said on Thursday.

The world’s largest movie theater chain said it plans to open about two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters in the United States in time for the much-anticipated Christopher Nolan film “Tenet”, that is slated for a Sept. 3 release.

Movie theaters across the world have been shuttered since mid-March when several countries imposed lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Next Story
Loading