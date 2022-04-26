Ameesha Patel Leaves Event After She 'Feared For Her Life'; Organiser Accuse Her Of Cheating

Ameesha Patel has been accused of cheating after she left an event midway. The Gadar star was invited to Khandwa, in Madhya Pradesh, for an hour-long show at an event. However, she reportedly performed only for three minutes and left the venue. Ameesha had taken to Twitter to claim that the event was badly organised and she ‘feared for her life.’ But the organisers have accused her of cheating.

“Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23rd April in Khandwa city, Madhya Pradesh. Very very very badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me very well,” Ameesha tweeted.

Following the episode, a social worker named Sunil Jain filed a complaint against the actress. Sunil, who was one of the organisers, has accused her of charging a huge amount for the event but not delivering to her promise. Ishwar Singh Chauhan, Moghat police station in-charge, told Times Now, “I was also there on the day of the event of film actress Ameesha Patel. There was definitely a crowd of people, but there was no indecency. There was no information regarding any other kind of apprehension.”

He further added, “The actress reached the stage built on the temple premises at around 9.30 pm and greeted the audience. Ameesha was supposed to perform for one hour, but she left for Indore after performance for only three minutes.”

On the work front, Ameesha has been busy with the making of Gadar 2. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared that the makers have wrapped up Lucknow’s shoot of the film. “SUNNY DEOL, ANIL SHARMA, ZEE: ‘GADAR 2’ 80% COMPLETE… #Gadar2 – the sequel to #Gadar, starring #SunnyDeol, #AmeeshaPatel and #UtkarshSharma – is 80% complete, after #Lucknow shoot… Directed by #AnilSharma… Produced by #ZeeStudios and Anil Sharma Productions,” the trade analyst wrote.

