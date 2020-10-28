Ameesha Patel on Bad Experience of Election Campaigning in Bihar: Was So Scared for My Life

Bollywood celebrities keep taking part in election campaigns but sometime they don’t go as planned. Ameesha Patel, who was in Bihar to campaign for the LJP candidate Prakash Chandra for the assembly elections, has talked about her bad experiences on the trip.

In a conversation with India Today, she said, “I was so scared for my life and for the team of people that were with me that I had no choice but to quietly play along till I safely reached Bombay.”

Patel also accused the candidate Prakash Chandra of giving threats. She added, “Even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai, he started sending threatening calls and messages and asking me to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him.”

Patel also talked to DNA. She said, “All I can say is I went as a guest for Dr Prakash Chandra, he is an awful man, he blackmails and threatens and treated and my team very badly and misbehaved and even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai he started sending threatening calls and messages to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him on October 26."

She further said, “I have said what I have to say as I feel the truth needs to be known about these people. It was a nasty experience. He misused my presence. I could have been raped and killed. He provided no security and there was madness. My car was surrounded at all times by his people and would refuse to let my car move till I didn’t do as he said. He trapped me and put my life in danger. I have done my job by letting the world know the truth."

The LJP candidate has refuted Patel’s claims. He told India Today, “I believe in winning elections on the basis of people's vote but one of my relatives organised her [Patel's] rally in Obra. All security arrangements were made for her. The Daudnagar police station in-charge was present in her security detail. None of what she has claimed happened. Does Bihar not have artists? Sonakshi Sinha is also from here. She met Pappu Yadav at the airport. They made a deal of Rs 15 lakh.”