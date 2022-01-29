Ameesha Patel On Why People Thought She Was Arrogant

Ameesha Patel is making her comeback on the big screen after quite a few years. When Ameesha stepped into the film industry, she became a star overnight after the success of her first movie, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

In Gadar 2, the audience will get to witness the charm of Ameesha again after a long time along with Sunny Deol. In the beginning, she was labelled arrogant and spoiled because she arrived at the set in a Mercedes, whereas Hrithik Roshan arrived in a Maruti.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ameesha said that in the early days of her career, the media made her image that of an arrogant actress. Coming from a rich Gujarati family, Ameesha said that she used to read books on the set. “I used to be called arrogant," she said. “Just like South Bombay people, I was also called arrogant. The reason behind this was that I never used to gossip or criticise anyone, and I was always that actress who used to be happy for other actors when their movies got hits".

Ameesha Patel said that people used to compare her to Hrithik Roshan her co-star from her debut film which was a blockbuster. “I used to read on the set, I loved reading books so much that I could finish a single book in three days. I was called arrogant even on this. People used to say don’t know what she thinks of herself".

Ameesha said that on the first day of shooting, she arrived in Mercedes and Hrithik in Maruti, and for this, people made fun of her. “This is my upbringing and hobbies. I grew up in such an environment that I was never bad to anyone,” she added.

