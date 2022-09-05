Ameesha Patel Poses with Anil Kapoor and David Dhawan in Old Photo from the Past, Check it Out

Ameesha Patel has been walking down the memory lane lately. The Gadar actress who likes to keep her fans hooked to her social media feed through interesting posts had recently started a new throwback series where she showcases some glorious moments from her career every weekend. Now in the latest addition, Ameesha shared yet another retro picture from her gallery, this time with actor Anil Kapoor and director David Dhawan.

On Sunday, Ameesha took to her Instagram handle to share an old picture with her Race 2 co-star Anil Kapoor who can be seen sporting a trendy indigo and white T-shirt matched with brown coloured trousers. The Pukar actor is also holding a sipper. Meanwhile, Ameesha looked radiant in a yellow suit and white dupatta and David Dhawan had donned a dark-blue t-shirt with a matching wristwatch. The trio are all smiles for the camera as they pose alongside the idol of Ganpati. Ameesha wrote in the caption, “THROWBACK WEEKEND PIK…It was the Auspicious occasion of GANESH CHATURTHI at my office 7 years ago and dashing Anil Kapoor and my director David Dhawan came for evening aarti and Darshan…(folded hands emoji)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

The nostalgic snap piqued the interest of the fans as they left compliments on Ameesha’s social media post. One of the fans wrote, “So So cute!”, Another one commented, “Amazing Look”. Someone also said, “Jai Shree Ganesh Namah”.

Previously, Ameesha Patel had shared a retro picture of herself with the Tere Naam actor where the two can be seen grooving to a song while on a world tour. Ameesha had written in her caption, “And so the next throwback weekend picture. @beingsalmankhan and me. My first world tour- this was our performance in New York and super cool @beingsalmankhan got a super cool new trendsetting hair look with the blond streaks n the rockstar spikes especially for the tour. We toured the United States and Canada for 50 days non-stop. It was exhausting but super exhilarating and a blast.”

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel would be reprising her role of Sakina from her blockbuster hit Gadar alongside Sunny Deol. The cast and crew have reunited to create the second chapter of the story. Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma have joined the cast of the film which is directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan. Mithoon is also on board as a music composer. The project is produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions.

