Ameesha Patel Posts Throwback Photo With 'Charming' Shah Rukh Khan And 'Gracious' Gauri; Check Here

Ameesha Patel has been walking down memory lane lately. The Gadar actress who likes to keep her fans hooked to her social media feed through interesting posts has recently started a new throwback series where she showcases some glorious moments from her career. After a week-long wait, Ameesha shared yet another retro picture from her gallery.

On Sunday, Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram handle to post a retro picture of herself with the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and his ever gorgeous wife Gauri Khan. While Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting a black shirt and Gauri Khan is wearing a printed outfit, Ameesha Patel had donned a black salwaar and dupatta.

The Mangal Pandey actress wrote in the caption, “Throwback weekend picture as promised every weekend. @iamsrk and me at a prestigious event as chief guests. accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan. @iamsrk is one of the most charming and witty men you can come across and @gaurikhan is extremely gracious and warm.”

Check the post here:

Several avid fans of the celebs were quick to shower compliments. One of them wrote, “So beautiful”, another one commented referring to Khan’s hit film from the 2000s, “Chalte Chalte(with heart emojis.”Someone also said, “Let’s do a movie together!”

Last week, Ameesha had shared another photograph of herself with the ever gorgeous Aishwarya Rai. In the photograph, Ameesha can be seen flaunting a striking yellow salwar suit while Aishwarya Rai is sporting a pretty printed outfit. The two actresses looked stunning as they smiled for the candid camera.

In the caption, Ameesha wrote, “Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests .So here goes … The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we could not stop the laughter.”

However, her first picture in her throwback series was with her first ever co-star Hrithik Roshan days before her blockbuster debut in Rakesh Roshan’s film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. While sharing the evergreen snap, she had captioned her post, “So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pic @hrithikroshann me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming a few days after this picture.”

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel would be reprising her role of Sakina from her blockbuster hit Gadar alongside Sunny Deol.

The cast and crew have reunited to create the second chapter of the story. Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma have joined the cast of the film which is directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan. Mithoon is also on board as a music composer. The project is produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma.

