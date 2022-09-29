Ameesha Patel Reacts to Dating Rumours With Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas, Says 'Had a Huge Laugh About It'

Ameesha Patel is making the headlines lately for her rumoured relationship with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. Rumours started doing the round after the actress shared a video with him on Instagram. Now, the actress broke her silence and reacted to the dating rumours.

In a recent interview, she denied the dating rumours and said she had a laugh after reading the reports. “I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch up,” she told Hindustan Times.

Talking about the video that led to the rumours, she said, “He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song… We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned.”

She added, “We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about.”

For the unversed, Ameesha shared a cute video in which she is seen recreating her romantic song Dil Mein Dard Sa from her 2002 movie Kranti. Sharing the clip on social media, she wrote, “Having fun in BAHRAIN last week with my superstar friend Imran Abbas. Originally a song from my KRANTI w/ Bobby Deol .. happens to be 1 of Imran Abbas fav songs and mine filminess.”

The actor, Imran Abbas, has earlier worked in Bollywood opposite Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D. Seeing the clip, the first one to comment was none other than Imran. He wrote, “It was so much fun recording this video on certainly one of my most favourite songs shot on you. Looking forward to seeing you soon again.”

