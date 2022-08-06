Ameesha Patel Shares Nostalgic Throwback Photo Taken Just Before Shooting of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is one of the most iconic films to have emerged in the 2000s. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the romantic action film marked the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan and actress Ameesha Patel. Upon its release, the film became a craze among fans for its exciting storyline and melodious music. Now, 22 years later, Ameesha Patel took a trip down memory lane by sharing a nostalgic picture that was clicked prior to the production of the film.

On Saturday, Ameesha took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture in which she and Hrithik can be seen posing at her South Mumbai home just a few days before the film went on floors. While Hrithik is sporting a blue and black tee-shirt and denims, Ameesha looked absolutely gorgeous in white tee and black jeans. In her caption, the actress wrote, “So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pic @hrithikroshann me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming a few days after this picture.”

The throwback snap sent the fans into a tizzy as they left endearing comments on the post. One of them wrote, “Fantastic and Unbelievable”, another fan commented, “Thank you ma’am for sharing this. Now excited for the next picture.”

Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai went on to be inducted into the Guinness World Records in 2002 for being a feature film with the most awards won – a total of 92 awards received in numerous ceremonies and categories. Likewise, the film was also added to the Limca Book of Records in 2003 for the greatest number of awards won by a Bollywood film. As director and producer, Rakesh Roshan collected his first ever Filmfare Award, while his son became the only actor ever to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Debut for the same film.

