Ameesha Patel Shares Sensuous Photos, Social Media Slut Shames The Actor Yet Again







Have a dreamy week

❤️❤️❤️



Throwback video of a recent photoshoot ❤️❤️

❤️❤️❤️



❤️❤️

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, who has worked in films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, decided to surprise fans. She took to Instagram to share two sensuous photos from a recent photoshoot and the posts soon went viral.While some fans praised her beauty and grace, most of them decided to leave vile comments on the post. They slut-shamed her for the photos and wrote comments like, “U r a goddess at times. Wanna remove bed sheet”.Others termed her “desperate for work” and said she’s posting these photographs only to find work and “because she is aunty now old one with bags under her eyes” (sic).While the fans were busy showering her posts with nasty comments, the actor didn’t pay much heed and posted another behind-the-scene video. She captioned it as, “Throwback video of a recent photoshoot.”“You ain’t going to get back to good movies by doing all these photo shoots. Your movie career is kaput. You look good but so do thousands of others who can act. Stop these pictures please and letting yourself look this way compared to your young days,” read one of the comments. The actor is quite a regular on social media when it comes to sharing moments from her daily life. But this is not the first time she’s been on the receiving end of such horrid comments. Just three days back she’d shared photographs from her bikini-clad photo shoot and a similar string of comments had followed.On the professional front, Ameesha will next be seen in Desi Magic and Bhaiyyaaji Superhitt.