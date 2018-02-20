English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ameesha Patel Shares Sensuous Photos, Social Media Slut Shames The Actor Yet Again
Others termed her “desperate for work” and said she’s posting these photographs only to find work and “because she is aunty now old one with bags under her eyes” (sic).
Others termed her “desperate for work” and said she’s posting these photographs only to find work and “because she is aunty now old one with bags under her eyes” (sic).
Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, who has worked in films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, decided to surprise fans. She took to Instagram to share two sensuous photos from a recent photoshoot and the posts soon went viral.
While some fans praised her beauty and grace, most of them decided to leave vile comments on the post. They slut-shamed her for the photos and wrote comments like, “U r a goddess at times. Wanna remove bed sheet”.
Others termed her “desperate for work” and said she’s posting these photographs only to find work and “because she is aunty now old one with bags under her eyes” (sic).
While the fans were busy showering her posts with nasty comments, the actor didn’t pay much heed and posted another behind-the-scene video. She captioned it as, “Throwback video of a recent photoshoot.”
“You ain’t going to get back to good movies by doing all these photo shoots. Your movie career is kaput. You look good but so do thousands of others who can act. Stop these pictures please and letting yourself look this way compared to your young days,” read one of the comments. The actor is quite a regular on social media when it comes to sharing moments from her daily life. But this is not the first time she’s been on the receiving end of such horrid comments. Just three days back she’d shared photographs from her bikini-clad photo shoot and a similar string of comments had followed.
On the professional front, Ameesha will next be seen in Desi Magic and Bhaiyyaaji Superhitt.
Also Watch
While some fans praised her beauty and grace, most of them decided to leave vile comments on the post. They slut-shamed her for the photos and wrote comments like, “U r a goddess at times. Wanna remove bed sheet”.
❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on
Others termed her “desperate for work” and said she’s posting these photographs only to find work and “because she is aunty now old one with bags under her eyes” (sic).
While the fans were busy showering her posts with nasty comments, the actor didn’t pay much heed and posted another behind-the-scene video. She captioned it as, “Throwback video of a recent photoshoot.”
“You ain’t going to get back to good movies by doing all these photo shoots. Your movie career is kaput. You look good but so do thousands of others who can act. Stop these pictures please and letting yourself look this way compared to your young days,” read one of the comments. The actor is quite a regular on social media when it comes to sharing moments from her daily life. But this is not the first time she’s been on the receiving end of such horrid comments. Just three days back she’d shared photographs from her bikini-clad photo shoot and a similar string of comments had followed.
❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on
On the professional front, Ameesha will next be seen in Desi Magic and Bhaiyyaaji Superhitt.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street