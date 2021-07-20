Ameesha Patel Shows Her Instagram Followers How She Aces Summer Bikini Fashion

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel may not be actively working on any films at the moment but she makes sure her fans continue to receive updates from her via Instagram. The 45-year-old actress posted a series of pictures from her day at the beach on Monday showing how she is spending her summer days.

The actress posted two pictures where she showed a vibrant summer bikini fashion to her 3.9 million followers. Ameesha was dressed in a multi-coloured bikini top that featured geometrical patterns. Complementing her seaside fashion, she also wore a headscarf that kept her long black tresses flowing in the back. The actress also wore a pair of golden necklaces with heart-shaped pendant and blue-tinted aviators to spend her day at the beach. Sending out a message to her fans, Ameesha wrote in the caption, “Sunshine and happiness-filled week to all.” Ameesha’s post has received over 37,830 likes since it was shared on early Monday.

The actress has shared a few moments from her beach day out earlier this month as well. In an earlier Instagram post from July 10, Ameesha posted a picture where she was wearing a black bikini with a matching black and white Dior headscarf. She was also seen wearing black sunglasses and golden neckpieces in the picture. Captioning the post, Ameesha wrote along with the picture, “Beach feels on my mind.”

In another Instagram post from July 11, Ameesha was seen catching a tan at the seashore in her multi-coloured bikini top which she paired with a pair of shorts. The short video showed Ameesha’s back as she faced the sea. The caption of the Instagram post read, “Sun is shining, have a lovely Sunday all.”

The video attracted over 8,07,346 views since it was shared on the social media platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here